HLTV App Landing Page

Another update from me.

This time it's our landing page for our HLTV app with more than 100.000 downloads.

The project is from back in early 2020 when we re-launched our HLTV app.

Our app keeps you up to date with everything related to professional Counter-Strike, such as news, matches overview, livescore and tournament overview.

Check it out at https://www.hltv.org/app