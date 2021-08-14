Jeppe Lambæk

HLTV App Landing Page app landingpage ux app website darkmode clean website ui esport gaming webpage landing page app design cs:go counter-strike graphic design
Another update from me.

This time it's our landing page for our HLTV app with more than 100.000 downloads.

The project is from back in early 2020 when we re-launched our HLTV app.

Our app keeps you up to date with everything related to professional Counter-Strike, such as news, matches overview, livescore and tournament overview.

Check it out at https://www.hltv.org/app

