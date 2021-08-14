Ilias Miah

Smart Home App.

Smart Home App. illustration vector logo graphic design smart sign in profile app design inspiration ui branding design trending app app ui design ui ux design statistics home page log in smart home
Here is my exploration design about Smart Home App.
This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage smart devices automatically and manually for specific parts of rooms.
Have an awesome project? Contact me: iliasmiah000@gmail.com

