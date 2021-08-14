🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my exploration design about Smart Home App.
This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage smart devices automatically and manually for specific parts of rooms.
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Have an awesome project? Contact me: iliasmiah000@gmail.com