Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
iLoco

Logomark Saboris Snack-Bar

iLoco
iLoco
  • Save
Logomark Saboris Snack-Bar creative iloco logotype cartoon character brand mark logomark logo flavors retro icon bar snack restaurant
Download color palette

A Restaurant / Snack Bar intended primarily for a young audience, needed a strong and attractive image. A logo was developed with the intention of being represented by its unique lettering, as well icon / cartoon, that create a connection with the locality where it is inserted.

Feel free to give your feedback

Grateful

iLoco
iLoco

More by iLoco

View profile
    • Like