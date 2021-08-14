Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #084 - Badge

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #084 - Badge dailyui084 design uxdesign ui uidesign challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui badges 084
Download color palette

Daily UI #084
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #084 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Sora
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: hello@nicholascampos.de

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like