RackCrate Dashboard - Preview (Updated 2021)

A preview of the dashboard done for RackCrate a year ago. Add some minimal aesthetic changes.
Updated on 14/07/2021
Like my work? Looking for a designer to commission your next project? Shoot me a message on Discord: Wesley#1234. Or message me on Dribbble. However, the former is preferred.