Fire extinguisher responsive landing page design

This is a landing page design for FX-5 fire extinguisher, a modern and minimal fire extinguisher designed by Alessandro Zaghi. Press the “L” Key to give feedback.

*responsive shot

The original product was published here: [https://www.behance.net/gallery/73552081/FX5-Fire-Extinguisher](https://www.behance.net/gallery/73552081/FX5-Fire-Extinguisher)