Arif Fadilah

Giselle Dalicia Font

Arif Fadilah
Arif Fadilah
Giselle Dalicia Font
Giselle Dalicia is an elegant and assertive serif font. Fall for its ravishing style and use it to create gorgeous wedding invitations, beautiful stationary art, eye-catching social media posts, and much more!

What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures

Giselle Dalicia font supports Character Map.

Purchase Now
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/giselle-dalicia/ref/237877/

Arif Fadilah
Arif Fadilah

    • Like