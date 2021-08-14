Vallery Qylmor Modern Business Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Vallery Qylmor is a modern elegant serif typeface. This font looks very simple, clean, and elegant. Specially designed by skilled hands makes this font is the perfect fit for all your big projects.
Vallery Qylmor is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.