Rija

Vallery Qylmor Modern Business Font

Vallery Qylmor Modern Business Font classy display font display typeface font business modern ux vector ui logo app typography illustration graphic design design branding
Vallery Qylmor is a modern elegant serif typeface. This font looks very simple, clean, and elegant. Specially designed by skilled hands makes this font is the perfect fit for all your big projects.

Vallery Qylmor is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

