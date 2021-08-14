Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patricia Gambula Larsen

Bwok Bwok

Patricia Gambula Larsen
Patricia Gambula Larsen
  • Save
Bwok Bwok ui illustration web design branding
Bwok Bwok ui illustration web design branding
Download color palette
  1. Frame 15 1.png
  2. Frame 12.png

Wanted to play with the colours of the year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, and then this thing came out…. A rooster gone mad in the search of his family. Say hello to bwok bwok the most tasty fried chicken joint in town ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Patricia Gambula Larsen
Patricia Gambula Larsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Patricia Gambula Larsen

View profile
    • Like