Tangelo Display Font

Tangelo Display Font typeface display font display classy font ux ui vector app logo typography illustration graphic design design branding
Tangelo - Retro Serif Font by Sans and Sons

introducing our new "Tangelo" Modern Retro with Handdrawn Style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Tangelo Features :

Multilanguage Alternates PUA Encoded Ligatures Very easy to use in any software (Instructions included)

