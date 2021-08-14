Glorify Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Glorify Sans is a sophisticated sans serif with many weight style to choose from. You will get 8 weight styles which you can play around to match your project, whether for a standout headline, or for a tagline, you name it. The unique letterform makes this font one of a kind! Perfectly to be applied to the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.