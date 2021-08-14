Imam Abdul Azis

NFT - Mobile App Exploration

Imam Abdul Azis
Imam Abdul Azis
  • Save
NFT - Mobile App Exploration dark mode ios nft app mobile app mobile app design mobile cryptocurrency crypto nft marketplace nft market nft design dark ui design clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here my new exploration of the NFT Auction app.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

----------------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at
imamabdulazis3@gmail.com

Imam Abdul Azis
Imam Abdul Azis

More by Imam Abdul Azis

View profile
    • Like