Krisna Wijaya

Simple Icon of Independence Day Indonesia

Krisna Wijaya
Krisna Wijaya
  • Save
Simple Icon of Independence Day Indonesia icon simple minimal vector illustration flat design
Download color palette

Some of the interesting icons that existed during Indonesian independence day, including the date, sharp bamboo that depicts unity, the text of the proclamation, ornamental gate, and the inscription I love RI (Republic of Indonesia).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Krisna Wijaya
Krisna Wijaya

More by Krisna Wijaya

View profile
    • Like