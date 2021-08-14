Sue Tran

Daily UI 005 - App Icon (Robo logo)

Daily UI 005 - App Icon (Robo logo) final wonderful mini robot linear magic 3d icon appicon app icon logo challenge dailyui ui
My #005 dribble shot.
It took 1 day to make the app icons but just 10 mins to make the final one... lol =))
Hope you like it ^^

#appicon
#DailyUI
#challenge
#logo
#robo

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
