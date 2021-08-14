Greek Gods, Aphrodite Badge

Part of a set of badges inspired by the Greek Gods & Goddesses. Goddess of beauty, love, desire, and pleasure - Aphrodite. She is usually depicted as a naked or semi-nude beautiful woman. Her symbols include myrtle, roses, and the scallop shell. Her sacred animals include doves, sparrows and dolphins. Her Roman counterpart is Venus.

