Jack Gunns

Greek Gods, Aphrodite Badge

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Greek Gods, Aphrodite Badge badge passion desire love venus myths mythology goddess greek god greek aphrodite ui design branding design logodesign logo brand branding brand identity illustration
Download color palette

Part of a set of badges inspired by the Greek Gods & Goddesses. Goddess of beauty, love, desire, and pleasure - Aphrodite. She is usually depicted as a naked or semi-nude beautiful woman. Her symbols include myrtle, roses, and the scallop shell. Her sacred animals include doves, sparrows and dolphins. Her Roman counterpart is Venus.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like