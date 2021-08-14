Jacek Łudzik

CABANOSS - Logo for polish photographer

logotype typography photographer branding logo
Presented above logotype and monogram represent polish photographer known for his amazing shots from music festivals, as well as portraits of worlwide famous people.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
