The task was to design the Social Share function. After studying the designs in other applications, I identified three main elements of this function: the content that is shared, the choice of a social network, and the button for closing. There is also a blackout to separate the menu for the repost from the rest of the content.
🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups
🟧 Photo: https://unsplash.com/
🟨 Icons: https://heroicons.com/

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
