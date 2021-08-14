The task was to design the Social Share function. After studying the designs in other applications, I identified three main elements of this function: the content that is shared, the choice of a social network, and the button for closing. There is also a blackout to separate the menu for the repost from the rest of the content.

🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups

🟧 Photo: https://unsplash.com/

🟨 Icons: https://heroicons.com/