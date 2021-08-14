Ravindu Jayarathne

Temple App Ui / Soft ui illustrations

Temple App Ui / Soft ui illustrations phone mobile app sign in log in neumorphism mural sri lanka traditional art vector design illustration soft ui ui
The idea of this project is to explore the possibilities of traditional murals
to bring in a digital world.

The app will give access to temples whole over Sri Lanka and it will provide navigation to temples and temple art.

Visit the full illustration project at; https://bit.ly/3yM2dEh

