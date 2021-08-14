Rise Logo l R lettermark l Monogram

Logo for Rise Company. Which is a entrepreneur company, Who help the people globally. They are trying to solve the problem to make it easier for people to become Entrepreneurs & Business Creators (such as founders, podcast hosts, bloggers, youtube content creators, etc.) by showcasing their intent, monetising their work and aligning themselves with the community around them. Concept behind the logo is , we use initial letter R and use Circle which indicate Globe. Don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section

