Platform to connect BRAND & INFLUENCERS

Hey Folks,

This is my latest assignment. A platform to connect Brands with Influencers.

I need your valuable feedback

Complete Page Design below

https://xd.adobe.com/view/133bb513-414c-47b8-b11e-adcd752d55f3-4668/

Press 'L' and stay tuned

for upcomings Illustrations and many more creatives

Connect with me for work adityaanshuli31@gmail.com