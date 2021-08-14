Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I 💚🤍❤️ Italy

I 💚🤍❤️ Italy drawing travel map sicily flat restaurant brush italia pizza logo italian foodie food logo logo italy pizza illustration colorful illustrator graphic design
After almost five years living here, I'm leaving Italy. 🥲 Mi mancherai Italia!

Is it a coincidence that the colours of the most typical Italian ingredients are the colours on the Italian flag? If somebody knows, please, tell me!

This was made completely with the Blob Brush Tool, which I love using for quick drawings in Illustrator.

