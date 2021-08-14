Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clean and Minimalist Infographic Poster Design

Clean and Minimalist Infographic Poster Design flat design pink design fancy design minimalist design infographic design poster design infographic poster poster vector ui illustration graphic design design branding
This is my artwork, creating Infographic Poster Design.

if you have any dribble invitation, please invite me.
i'm trying hard to build my portfolio.

Follow me on instagram :
Digital Imaging : https://www.instagram.com/umam_syarief/
Graphic Design : https://www.instagram.com/klikart_studio/
Clothing Store : https://www.instagram.com/clothing_klikart/
Minimalist Vector x Vexel : https://www.instagram.com/velizt_studio/

    • Like