Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ara · bar · cru

Branding for beauty

ara · bar · cru
ara · bar · cru
  • Save
Branding for beauty uñas beauty branding logo graphic design
Branding for beauty uñas beauty branding logo graphic design
Branding for beauty uñas beauty branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. IMG-20210814-WA0026.jpg
  2. Screenshot_20210814-102409.png
  3. Screenshot_20210814-102409.png

Hi there! I feel happy with the result of this work. We wanted a fresh and natural image for this new company and I think that we got it, don't you think?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
ara · bar · cru
ara · bar · cru
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by ara · bar · cru

View profile
    • Like