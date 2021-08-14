🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey, Dribbblers!
Today i am sharing doctor appointment app, where people
can easily search doctors & also conversation with messaging,
chatting & video call.
Another problem in Asia zone some countries are
faced with doctor appointment problems. After a few days
I will showcase these pages how doctor scheduling will be
solved & different professional's people are easily get
treatment with short time & also time saving.
