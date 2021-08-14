Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vaksinisasi - Covid19 Vaccine Registration

Well hello again,
I take part in the vaccination app design challenge.
The idea is that users can choose a vaccination location in the area they live and register at the selected location.
I made it kind a simple and informative for users.

Hope you guys enjoy and drop suggestions if you have any ;)

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
