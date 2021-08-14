Ammar Shaiq

Covid-SOPs Poster

Ammar Shaiq
Ammar Shaiq
  • Save
Covid-SOPs Poster info graphics covid sops poster design design graphic design
Download color palette

A simple poster of A4 size. Which is showing the three basic corona sops to be followed. This poster print can be use in offices, schools, shops, offices, banks etc.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Ammar Shaiq
Ammar Shaiq

More by Ammar Shaiq

View profile
    • Like