Covid-19 Vaccination Website - UI/X Challenge Project

This is the landing page result for a website that helps people to find and register at the nearest available Covid-19 Vaccine. I create this website for Binar Academy Challenge while joining their UI/X Research Bootcamp.

Read the research journey here:
https://medium.com/@denifianugroho/ui-x-challenge-help-the-user-in-covid-19-vaccination-part-1-7164be51b2f3

Available for freelance project
Contact: denifianugroho25@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
