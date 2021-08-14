Hassaan Khan

Concept Logo Design For Leo Messi

Concept Logo Design For Leo Messi graphic design pes esports fifa minimalist logo simple logo eiffel tower paris psg goat leo messi football soccer sports brand design branding brand identity design logo
  1. hassaan khan logo design, brand design-01.png
  2. hassaan khan logo design, brand design-02.png
  3. 03.jpg
  4. hassaan khan logo design, brand design-04.png
  5. hassaan khan logo design, brand design-05.png

As Leo is in Paris now, What could be a new logo for him? I guess this could be an option.

Looks good?

Looking for a logo design/re-design for your brand? Let's talk! hassaankhan.hello@gmail.com

Peace ✌️

Note: I have seen a well known logo designer designing a logo on this, if there is some similarity between him and my concept which is a complete coincidence. Since it is a concept design so I uploaded it. Thanks.

