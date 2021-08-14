Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spark logo guide

About Company :
legal Spark Connecting law students and graduates with the legal job market. A legal marketplace for law students and graduates to get internship and employment opportunities.

Client require :
I am thinking of something minimal and iconic, something that resembles a decentralized economy or the sharing economy.
I have created this logo combination of initial letter ( S, L with Spark icon)

If you need a new logo contact :
mdarmancu3@gmail.com

