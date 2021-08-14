Sujan Baidya

Funding landing page

Sujan Baidya
Sujan Baidya
  • Save
Funding landing page branding illustration clean website best landing page business funding pricing funding loan website home loan landing page homepage equity funding funding landing page
Download color palette

Funding landing page
-----------------------------------------------
View recent case study
Easy Travel | Covid-19 Emergency Alert App

I'm available for taking your project to the next level.
Estimate your project at
baidyasujon@gmail.com or

knock me on skype: live:baidyasujon

Follow me on Facebook | Behance l Instagram

Thank you.

Sujan Baidya
Sujan Baidya

More by Sujan Baidya

View profile
    • Like