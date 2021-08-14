Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DRPY DEV

Rental App Web UI Design.

DRPY DEV
DRPY DEV
  • Save
Rental App Web UI Design. ux design uiux  design website design instagram property house home rental app typography app design user interface design uxui ui design user interface uiux dribbble website ux ui
Download color palette

Hi!
Hope you guys are doing well.
Today I designed Landing Page for Property Rental Website. Using this website user can discover and rent properties nearby his/her location.
Hope you guys like it.
---------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for work :
Email : drpydev@gmail.com
Website : www.drpydev.com
Instagram : @drpy_dev
Dribbble: @DRPY-DEV
---------------------------------------------------
Thank you for visit.

DRPY DEV
DRPY DEV

More by DRPY DEV

View profile
    • Like