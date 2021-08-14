Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anite Serhiienko

Women In Facial Masks

Anite Serhiienko
Anite Serhiienko
  • Save
Women In Facial Masks branding graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Digital hand drawn illustrations of two women wearing facial masks.
Feedback is appreciated!
I'm available for new projects anitaserhienko@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Anite Serhiienko
Anite Serhiienko

More by Anite Serhiienko

View profile
    • Like