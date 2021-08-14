Julian Naufal

Pinalti platform for fun Football

This is my fourth shot of mine try to learning Ui/UX and designing on website interface project named Pinalti.
Pinalti is website for join or play fun football match together with club or football community.
I hope you guys like it.
Please let me your thoughts on it. Thanks!

