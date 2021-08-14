Vyacheslav

404 error orange ui ux uix page not found error 404 design ux mobile app ui dailyui
A 404 page is a website page that has been deleted, so it cannot be found. The design here is very simple: an illustration, an error message, a button to return to the main page of the site and a menu to search for other pages.
🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups
🟧 Illustration: https://storytale.io/packages/smart-stickers/

