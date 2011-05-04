Joshua Boyd

Flathead

Flathead illustration graphite
Illustration of an old Flathead Harley. This isn't a screen shot so I wasn't sure if it was appropriate but it's some personal stuff I'm working on.

Posted on May 4, 2011
