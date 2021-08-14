Manuel Rivera

Web Design for a bank

Manuel Rivera
Manuel Rivera
  • Save
Web Design for a bank landing finnancial bank red wordpress figma
Download color palette

These mockups are inspired in the overall needs of a financial institution.
This is not your regular bank institution, this is The Bank of The People, they have a dynamic personality,

This a colorful mockup but at the same time solid and professional.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Manuel Rivera
Manuel Rivera

More by Manuel Rivera

View profile
    • Like