Olga Vasileva

Boy

Olga Vasileva
Olga Vasileva
  • Save
Boy character design vector design illustration
Download color palette

This illustration is part of a collaboration "Puzzle by DrawsBusters".
My piece number 3.
You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to KoTT Bulgar for animation with flying puzzles
and to Frau Shto for the "thank you" animation and help in project design

C42852f37643f6b12fd05988d5396f8e
Rebound of
Blue Dog
By Olga
View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Olga Vasileva
Olga Vasileva

More by Olga Vasileva

View profile
    • Like