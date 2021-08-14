Most Famous Youtuber In India Divya Gandotra

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Famous you tuber of India Divya Gandotra is also a blogger. She is best known for making a video about Tech content, smartphones, laptops, software, and other stuff. After 2 years of starting her youtube videos, Divya has 32.3K subscribers on her channel. She decided to promote democracy, free speech, reliable elaboration of Information through her channel. Her vision is to achieve at least the milestone of 100K subscribers and her goal is to engage audiences and deliver the best content.
https://www.drilers.com/post/divya-gandotra-from-a-techloving-kid-to-a-successful-youtuber