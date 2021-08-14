Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lestimorwrk

Easy Timer App UI design

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk
  • Save
Easy Timer App UI design clean ui mobile ui design ui ux design ui ux app ui design clean timer app ui timer app ui minimal app ui purple color design app ui design ui design ui minimal
Download color palette

👋 Creative Brains!
Here is my new Clean & Minimal Easy Timer App UI design. This is the Light mode UI version of the Finance app. I will Upload the Dark mode of this UI very soon.

The main focus of this Easy Timer App UI is to make it simple, easy to explore, not to many functions.

👊 For the colors, I have chosen Soft purple tone as the primary because it will give a friendly and welcoming vibe to the app UI.

💬 Any feedback towards this Easy Timer App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.

💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk

More by Lestimorwrk

View profile
    • Like