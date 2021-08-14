🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
👋 Creative Brains!
Here is my new Clean & Minimal Easy Timer App UI design. This is the Light mode UI version of the Finance app. I will Upload the Dark mode of this UI very soon.
The main focus of this Easy Timer App UI is to make it simple, easy to explore, not to many functions.
👊 For the colors, I have chosen Soft purple tone as the primary because it will give a friendly and welcoming vibe to the app UI.
💬 Any feedback towards this Easy Timer App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.
💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍