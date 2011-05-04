Chris Robinson

My First Car

Don't have an original pic handy, so I borrowed this one from an old-school ad.

Anyways she was given to me by my Grandpa when I turned 16. A simple resto-mod with a small block Mustang 289, Mustang 2 front end, Ford 9" out back among some other goodies. Definitely a one of a kind, ended up selling her for a 67' Camaro RS that I restored throughout high school.

Posted on May 4, 2011
