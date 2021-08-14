Atharva Telang

Paisa - Your Finance App

Paisa - Your Finance App
Hello Everyone,
How you guys are doing?
Posting after a long long time......
When we talk about money, security and good statistics are the foremost things in my perspective. So by keeping this thing in mind i have a created a finance app called PAISA.

What do you think? pls tell me in the comment section?

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
