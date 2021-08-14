Online Education During Lockdown in India. How fair was it effec

With Sudden Lockdown in India has caused serious issues to the government as well as to the Public. A/c to a report Indian Economy has faced very serious issues & lost around 4.5billion$ (around 32000 crores) Every day during its first 21 days. On the other hand, more than 10 Million daily workers lost their job in the first wave at the initial stages and during the 2nd wave, in April it was expected that 7 million+ people lost their jobs.

Online Education During Lockdown in India. How fair was it effective?

Many of them went through some serious mental trauma & Mental health. This can be understood by the fact that During 1st wave of COVID the search term Depression was at its peak in the last 5 years. This is a time we all could never have dreamed of. A pandemic that will sweep across the globe over time, leaving no space untouched. It will leave an unforgettable impression in the field of education.

The outbreak caused the closure of all the schools, institutes, and colleges by the end of March 2020. But, in the midst of it all, we missed something that is "Gen Z" our future asset. Although the COVID 19 virus had many severe consequences in the field of academics, it also had some beneficial consequences that advanced the educational system and techniques. The pandemic has opened the door to innovative knowledge transfer methods around the world.

Although much effort has been made to continue training at all levels through online methods, it has not been made widely available. It is particularly difficult in India, where many people live in areas without the Internet and attend other poorly equipped state schools.

Looking at the positive side, one can say that the effects of pandemics on education are learning, as the cells of our brains become more active to think and analyze what continues the education of young minds. It's like being on the Internet and reading a quote attributed to Marvin Minsky: "If you don't understand something, you can learn it in more ways than one.". This quote illustrates that teachers use more diverse teaching and learning methods during the pandemic.

Covid-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies to enable education. Soft technologies such as webinars, virtual classrooms, teleconferencing, and digital exams and assessments have become widespread, but if we define them generally, they have been in use for a decade or more. Educational institutions are moving toward blended learning to encourage teachers and students to acquire technology-competent skills. Some take online courses during curfew periods.

Read article - https://praadisedu.com/blog/online-education-during-lockdown-in-india

