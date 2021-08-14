Vinette - Landscape Brochure Template Indesign , This Template is modern and powerful template for any company, organisation, or any other institutions that needs a clean, elegant and professional template for your promotional campaign.

This template perfect for business company, newsletter, photographers, agency, architects, or any project which suitable with your promotion.

FEATURE :

26 Pages Layout

Paragraph Styles

Master Pages

Automatic Page Numbering

Organized Layer

Free Fonts Used

300 DPI Optimized

Print Ready with Bleed

Very Easy to Customize

File Information Included

FILE FORMAT : Adobe InDesign (.indd)

Photos used in the preview are not included, itís just for illustration purpose only.

Thank you.

Download here for 20$:

https://crmrkt.com/wNJAkp