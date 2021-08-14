Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lalu Triawanri Novianung

Meditation Headphone Home Page

Lalu Triawanri Novianung
Lalu Triawanri Novianung
  • Save
Meditation Headphone Home Page home headphone branding web
Download color palette

For my quick exercise design, I made a home page for a headphone product.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Lalu Triawanri Novianung
Lalu Triawanri Novianung

More by Lalu Triawanri Novianung

View profile
    • Like