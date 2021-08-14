Seth Ayush Vijay

Settings Screen Design

Day 6: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: Settings Screen
I have designed a setting Screen.

Share your reviews.

I am proficient in designing Website, Mobile Applications Design & logo.
Just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

