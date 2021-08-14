Mubiin Cader

Chilly Treat - Logo Design

Mubiin Cader
Mubiin Cader
  • Save
Chilly Treat - Logo Design graphic design typography design logo branding
Download color palette

Branding and Packaging Design of Chilly Treat.

Full Behance project link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125235111/Chilly-Treat-Branding-and-Packaging-Design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Mubiin Cader
Mubiin Cader

More by Mubiin Cader

View profile
    • Like