Bishwajit Biswas

Mobily logo v2

Bishwajit Biswas
Bishwajit Biswas
  • Save
Mobily logo v2 typography corporate modern vector design illustration branding logo logo redesign mobily
Download color palette

Mobily logo Redesign
Thanks to all.
♡ If anyone need designs logo or branding
please contact me
graphicartist71@gmail.com
Skype : Bishwajit Biswas

Bishwajit Biswas
Bishwajit Biswas

More by Bishwajit Biswas

View profile
    • Like