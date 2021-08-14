Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tutankhamun's Curse

A logo I designed for fun a few years ago, the logo is meant for a fictional alcoholic brand rightly name Tutankhamun's Curse, hinting at its raw alcohol content.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
