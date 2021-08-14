Vyacheslav

Music Player

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav
  • Save
Music Player grey mobile app ui ux skeuomorphism neomorphism music player music ux mobile app ui dailyui
Download color palette

The whole idea of this design is to recreate old players. To do this, I had to work a lot on shadows and glows to convey realism. I can say that this design is a tribute to skeuomorphism.
🟥 Tool: Figma
🟧 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav

More by Vyacheslav

View profile
    • Like