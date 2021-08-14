Anarda Wiguna

Vaccine Slot Finder App Design

Anarda Wiguna
Anarda Wiguna
  • Save
Vaccine Slot Finder App Design map location virus vaccineapp vaccine uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign uiux ux ui illustration medical health graphic design design covid-19 corona app
Download color palette

Hi there,
This is my exploration for vaccine slot finder app.
Hope you like this.

---------
Press the Like button show some like👍 and share your thoughts
Have a nice day!

Anarda Wiguna
Anarda Wiguna

More by Anarda Wiguna

View profile
    • Like